A man who stabbed his wife and step daughter to death with a kitchen knife had a history of abuse, a report has found.

Laura Mortimer and her 11-year-old daughter Ella Dalby were murdered by Christopher Boon at their home in Gloucester on 28 May 2018.

A domestic homicide and serious case review released today (January 19), found Boon had assaulted his previous partner in front of her two children eight years before the murder.

It also said Laura had gone to her neighbour's house on Boxing Day 2014, after Boon had assaulted her. She had a visible lump on her head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the neighbour's house, Ella said: "Mummy has had too much to drink and [the perpetrator] hit her."

The review, carried out by the Gloucestershire Safeguarding Children Partnership, said there were missed opportunities in the case and "greater prominence" should be given to children's experiences.

Christopher Boon was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 29 years. Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The review detailed how both Laura and Ella were victims of domestic abuse. Boon used a range of coercive and controlling behaviours such as, psychological, physical and emotional abuse, intimidation, financial abuse and isolation.

It went on to state, there is "no doubt" Ella did not like or feel comfortable with the perpetrator.

A number of recommendations were put forward to help domestic abuse victims in the future. Frontline staff and district councils should ensure that updated domestic abuse training, including economic abuse, is given to all staff. There is a need for staff to be able to speak confidently to survivors of domestic abuse.

The review also said Gloucestershire Constabulary should maximise the use of body cameras in situations of suspected of domestic abuse. Police should also better recognise evidence given by children and make sure that it is preserved.

Police found the bodies of Laura and her 11-year-old daughter, Ella, on 28 May 2018. Credit: Family pictures

Hilary Stinchcombe, Laura's mother, said her daughter was: "An extremely loving and caring mother. She lived life to the full and was full of fun, with a great sense of humour. Laura was friendly to everyone and a happy person, who loved to make others happy. Laura, with her kind and giving nature, was always willing to go out of her way to help anyone."

She went on to speak about her granddaughter and said: "Ella was my adored first grandchild and we were extremely close.

"She was such a beautiful, loving, happy girl."