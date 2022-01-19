A Bristol Conservative MP has admitted his “embarrassment” after posting a doctored picture of campaigners supporting Boris Johnson.

Jack Lopresti, the MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke, shared the photo on his Twitter on January 15.

But upon closer inspection, followers noticed some bizarre anomalies - including a floating placard and a green doodle.

It drew criticism from some for its “dodgy photoshopping”.

‘Clearly rather embarrassing’

Mr Lopresti said the person who altered the image had been “spoken to” by a senior party official.

“I appreciate the opportunity to set the record straight,” the Tory MP said.

Mr Lopresti pictured in the House of Commons.

“On Saturday afternoon, I glanced briefly, as I was very busy, at a tweet posted by my friend and Regional Party Chair Julian Ellacott.

“At first glance, the photo looked fine, so I used it in my own tweet which reflected the mood and campaigning activity of the day.

“Yesterday, I was having my normal family Sunday and was called around 11pm by my chairman Simon Davies, who brought the matter of the alteration of the photo to my attention.

“Given that the photo and tweet had been up for over 24hrs and people had had the opportunity to comment, I thought I would leave it in place.

“Rest assured the individual who made this unfortunate mistake has been spoken to by a senior member of the party.”