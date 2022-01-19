Play video

The family of Laura and Ella Mortimer speak to ITV News West Country's Ken Goodwin.

The family of a mum and daughter who were murdered in a horrifying act of domestic violence says a report into their deaths uncovered the missed chances for their voices to be heard.

Laura Mortimer and her 11-year-old daughter Ella were stabbed multiple times in 2018 by Laura's ex partner, Christopher Boon after she ended their relationship.

Laura's mother and sister, from Gloucester, spoke to ITV News West Country as the report into their deaths is published.

Boon is currently serving a minimum of 29 years for their murders.

A domestic homicide and serious case review probing the circumstances leading up to the pair's deaths has been underway since July 2018 and is more than 125 pages long.

The report found there were several missed opportunities to save the mother and daughter, and has highlighted the importance of listening to children in domestic abuse investigations.

Hilary Stinchcombe, who is Laura Mortimer's mother and Ella's grandmother, insisted on being involved in the report's preparation, as it went through 14 drafts.

She hopes what it found will help save lives.

"After doing the report I feel like we can try to help somebody else in their memory, and I hope something good comes out of the report and nobody ever goes through what we've been through as a family.

"I think it's a very good report compared to the first version we started."

Laura's sister, Jo Piontek agrees with the report that there were missed opportunities in the case, and that "greater prominence" should be given to children's experiences.

She said: "Ella's voice was lost many times.

"She was interviewed at home where Chris was, she wasn't interviewed at school to get her voice heard, so I think she was in danger being interviewed at home when Chris was in the house.

"Doing the report has been hard and reliving it to the fourteenth version, but we've done it to make a change and the lessons to be learned."

Their family has been turned upside down by Laura and Ella's brutal murders and they say life is just not the same.

Hilary said: "Christmas is always hard.

"I used to love Christmas but I hate Christmas now, there's just sadness every Christmas and birthday."

Hilary identified Laura and Ella's bodies as she says she did not want her family to suffer the trauma of seeing them.

"It was just devastating, and I will never ever forget seeing them both laid there.

"That will stay with me for the rest of my life and I couldn't put any of my family through what I went through that day."

Ella was just 11 years old when she was stabbed to death by Chris Boon.

Jo says it was an incredibly hard thing for her mother to do but not having the closure of seeing her sister and niece has also affected her.

"Mum doesn't sleep from the image in her head but I find it hard. I didn't get to say goodbye."

Jo says Boon's prison sentence is not enough to bring the family peace.

"I think Laura and Ella have got no life, Chris still has. We are paying for him to live.

"I wish he'd got a whole life sentence. Nothing will bring them back but 29 years I think was appalling."

She added: "What an evil, evil man he is."