Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died on the M5.

Paramedics attended the incident near Banwell shortly after 10.30pm last night (January 18) but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound motorway was closed for more than 13 hours for a police investigation to take place.

Enquiries are at an early stage but his death is not believed to be suspicious, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.

Although the formal identification process has yet to be completed, the man’s next of kin has been notified.

The M5 was shut northbound between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare) until around 12.30pm today.

Police say they are grateful for the public’s patience while the incident was handled.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking any drivers who may have seen what happened, or were driving along the M5 or A371 last night and may have dashcam footage that could assist enquiries, to call 101 and give reference number 5222014303.