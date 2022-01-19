A teenager has been hospitalised after suffering injuries when a concrete block reportedly fell on him.

Emergency services were called to the former Standish Hospital near Stroud after an 18-year-old was injured while demolition work took place.

Paramedics, firefighters from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary were called to the scene at around 1pm on Monday (January 17).

Fire crews reportedly helped remove the concrete block before the teenager was treated and taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with facial injuries about an hour later.

A spokesman from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Police received a call from the ambulance service shortly after 1.20pm yesterday, Monday 17 January, with a report of an industrial incident at a site off John Martin Gardens in Standish.

"An 18-year-old man sustained facial injuries and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries have since been deemed as not life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident and will be looking into the circumstances."

The Grade II listed building is currently being developed by developers PJ Livesey and made into homes after it was left derelict for a number of years.

A spokesman for PJ Livesey said: “Construction sites present complex situations, especially when converting existing buildings.

"We always ensure the contractors we employ have full safety certificates and that the right procedures are in place."