Police are investigating after a woman was punched in the face and nearly had her dog stolen while out walking in Gloucestershire.

The woman was walking in Stonehouse with her French Bulldog when she was approached by a man at around 10am yesterday (January 18).

Police say the man, in his early 30s, attempted to take the woman's dog while she was walking near to Downton Road between Stanley Downton and Bridgend.

The woman managed to stop the man from getting her dog, but suffered facial injuries after being punched during the confrontation.

Police are now investigating and are asking for anyone who witnessed the attempted theft to come forward.

The offender is described as being white, around 6ft tall, clean shaven and had a thick Gloucester accent. He was wearing green wellies, green rubber fishing style trousers, a black jacket and khaki hat.

He was also walking a brown dog himself, which was possibly a Staffordshire bull terrier, and left through a nearby field after the attack.

Officers from the Stroud Neighbourhood Policing Team are now running patrols in the area to reassure people and are also making house to house enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the attempted dog theft or who may be able to help is being urged to help the police by completing a form on the force's website and quoting incident 118 of 18 January.

Alternatively, people can call police on 101, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.