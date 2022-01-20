The family of a Wiltshire man who died in a car crash in Wales have paid tribute to their "loving husband and doting father".

Mathew Rawlings died at the scene of the crash on the A40 on Monday (January 17).

Gwent Police were called to the incident, which happened on the eastbound carriageway between Abergavenny and Raglan, at around 2pm. The crash involved one car - Mr Rawlings' silver Mercedes E220 estate.

The family of the 49-year-old, who lived in Box in Wiltshire, have today (January 20) paid tribute to him.

A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan Credit: Google Maps

“Mat was a loving husband and doting father to two beautiful children. He was truly loved and will be sorely missed," they said.

“We’re thankful for the messages of support at this time, but we would ask to be left alone to allow the family to grieve in private.”

Gwent Police is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage of the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan from 1.45pm to 2.15pm to contact them.

Call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200018109, with any details. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.