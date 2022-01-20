Man arrested after driving through M4 road closure

A man has been arrested after driving through a road closure on the M4 in Wiltshire.

The 55-year-old was stopped after ignoring signs and driving through roadworks - while workers were on site.

He was pulled over by officers from Wiltshire Police’s specialist operations team, who posted a picture of the road closure on social media.

He was arrested for dangerous driving.

The force tweeted: “Vehicle stopped and 55-year-old male driver arrested for dangerous driving after driving through a road closure on the M4 and driving through roadworks whilst workers were on site.”