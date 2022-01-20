Warning after landslip at popular Cornish beach

A warning has been issued by the RNLI after a landslip occurred at a beach in Cornwall.

The Newquay RNLI Lifeboats team took to social media to ask people to take care on clifftops and beaches after the incident on Monday night (January 17) at Porth Joke, known locally as Polly Joke beach, between Holywell and Crantock.

Crews were alerted after images taken by locals were shared on a Facebook community group, and showed the significance of the landslip on the edge of the clifftop.

One image was then shared onto the Newquay RNLI Lifeboats Facebook page, with a warning message to beachgoers.

The post read: "Landslip overnight at Polly Joke (Porth Joke), please take care on clifftops and beaches. Thanks to Crantock Residents for the warning and the picture."

According to the National Trust website, Polly Joke beach is not life-guarded and there is a risk of rockfalls. They have issued similar warnings and have urged people to keep away from the cliffs.

Safety warnings for beaches and landslips are frequent at this time of year as landslips along the coast are more likely to occur at times where there is a significant amount of wind and rain.