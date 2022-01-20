A woman was punched in the face by a man on a bike who tried to take her trainers from her in Bristol.

The 22-year-old was near Kings Weston Sports and Social Club, in Napier Miles Road, when she was approached by an unknown man on a black mountain bike, at around 8pm on Saturday (January 15).

Police have today (January 20) released an appeal for information.

The force said the man punched the victim in the face, pushed her to the floor and attempted to take her trainers. He then left in the direction of The Gastons.

Napier Miles Road Credit: Google Maps

The offender is described as white, of slim build, between 17 and 23 years old, around 5ft 7ins. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit, with the hood up.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to anyone in the area at the time, who either saw any part of this incident or who may have seen the offender before or after the offence took place.

If you know who the offender is, or have any other information or footage which could help with the ongoing investigation, you can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222011705.