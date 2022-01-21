Bath Half Marathon postponed due to 'pressures on highways'

The Bath Half Marathon has been postponed for a third time due to "pressures on the highways", organisers have said.

The race which was due to take place on 13th March has now been moved to 29th May.

Organisers have described the decision as "heartbreaking" but "one they had very little control over."

Race Director Andrew Taylor said: "We know our runners and charity partners want certainty especially after the event has been postponed twice already due to circumstances beyond our control. But we are all now moving forward after two very challenging years due to COVID.

"Working with the council and taking into account pressures on the highways network, we can confirm 29th May for this year’s Bath Half."

Thousands of runners who had signed up for the event were sent an email informing them of the delay earlier this week. Refunds are being made available.

The Bath Half Marathon raises around £2.5 million for charity. A large part of the money funds services within Bath & North East Somerset.

Councillor Dine Romero said: "Bath & North East Somerset Council recognises the significant role the Bath Half Marathon plays in the city’s calendar of events, inspiring fitness and wellbeing within the city, its importance to charities as the largest fundraising event in the region, and the boost it gives to the local hospitality economy.

"We look forward to the return of the event on 29th May."