An 11-year-old boy has been left "extremely shaken" after he was robbed on his way to the shops in Wiltshire.

Police say the incident occurred between 4.30pm and 4.50pm yesterday (January 20).

The boy was walking to Tesco at the Ellendune Shopping Centre in Wroughton. Two men, believed to be around 18 years old, approached him down the alleyway between Wharf Road and the shopping centre.

The pair pushed the boy, causing him to fall backwards. They made off with his bank card from his pocket and ran in the direction of the shops.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said they are increasing patrols in the area, adding: “The victim is just 11 years old and was extremely shaken up following the incident.

"I’d be really keen to speak to anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw the two men involved prior to, or after the robbery."

They said both men were wearing dark clothing and their faces were mostly covered.”

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 and quote the reference number 54220006952. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.