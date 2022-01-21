A drug-driver who ran a red light before crashing into an e-scooter rider has been jailed.

The woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash in May. She spent months in hospital, including two weeks in intensive care, and is still undergoing treatment.

Thomas Trott, 27 and of Westbourne Road in Downend, has now been jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for three and a half years.

He failed to stop at a red light before he crashed into Jade Hodson-Walker. The 20-year-old was riding an e-scooter over a pedestrian crossing on Hartcliffe Way at the time of the incident.

Trott was driving without insurance and was in possession of cannabis at the time of the crash. Police were called and he was arrested at the scene.

Trott admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving without insurance. He also admitted possession of cannabis.

Speaking after the sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (January 18), Inspector Andy Barry, from Avon and Somerset Police's roads policing unit, said the victim suffered "extensive" injuries which continue to have a "profound" impact on her and her family's life.

"This case is a stark reminder that dangerous driving, or driving under the influence of drink or drugs, can have devastating outcomes," he added.

"I am pleased that the driver is now facing the consequences for his unacceptable actions."

In addition to the driving ban post-release, Trott will have to complete an extended re-test to resume driving.