A football fan has been fined £250 after admitting racially abusing a player during a non-league match in Dorset.

Peter Chubb shouted obscenities at Gillingham Town player Eboni McCann during their cup match away at Bridport in October last year.

The incident prompted Eboni and his teammates to walk off the pitch while the matter was reported to Dorset Police and the FA.

Chubb was subsequently charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment, which he admitted during a hearing at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court today (January 21).

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34, court costs of £85 and compensation of £50.

Kenny Sharp, mitigating, said Chubb made the remarks "uncharacteristically", adding: "He is of good character.

"He has expressed remorse, he accepts it was unacceptable and shows remorse.

"He wants Mr McCann to know how sorry he was, he will never use a phrase like this again.

"He wants me to repeat that expression. He spoke to the chairman of the club some days later and made a donation, marking his remorse."

Gillingham Town player Eboni McCann speaks to ITV News after the case

Speaking after the case, Mr McCann told ITV News he was disappointed with the outcome of the case.

"I was hoping that a bit more of an example would be made because to me a fine is quite lenient. It's not a hefty fine - it's not even a week's wages for most people so that's hardly going to cause him too much trouble.

"I know if that was me and I got a £250 fine for using language like that, I'd feel like I could do it again."