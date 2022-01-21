Police appeal after multiple burglaries in Wiltshire and Somerset

Police are renewing an appeal for information after a series of burglaries in Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset, and Hampshire.

A Co-op convenience store in Downton and a BP garage near Landford were both targeted and had cigarettes and tills stolen on the night of Thursday 30 December.

The offenders are also thought to have stopped for fuel between 11pm on Thursday and 4am on Friday 31 December, in the Wiltshire or Hampshire area.

Anyone who saw a black Audi Q7 at a fuel station between 11pm and 4am on the night of 30 December 2021 are urged to call the police on 101. Credit: Wiltshire Police.

Police are asking for anyone who saw a a black Audi Q7 at a fuel station between these hours to come forward.

Officers also say anyone who recognises or served the two men shown in the CCTV footage to call 101 and quote log log 54210126738.