The Bristol Light Festival is set to make its return this yea and will feature six world-premiere works.

The free festival will run from March 1 to March 6 in some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

The event is being presented by Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

Head of the BID Vicky Lee said: “We are delighted to bring Bristol Light Festival back to the city this year and hope it will be a marker of change to brighter times ahead.

"The festival is a key part of the recovery programme to help support businesses back to full strength after the challenging last two years, by encouraging people to explore and spend leisure time in the city centre.”

Where will Bristol Light Festival displays be in 2022?

While organisers are keeping some things under wraps - saying they are planning displays for some "unexpected" locations, some locations have already been confirmed.

College Green and Park Street are set to be lit up with displays. Bristol Harbourside is also another confirmed locations.

It will showcase work from some of the city's best light artists as well as those from across the UK. Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

What light displays will be on show?

A "circle of light" and a "waterfall of light" are just a few works which will feature around the city.

There will also be a selection of daylight and green energy installations at this year's event.

Covid safety measures will also be in force, including social distancing and hand sanitisation stations.

The event will also include artworks which can be viewed from a distance, and a wider event area to spread out visitor numbers.