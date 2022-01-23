Police have made several arrests after 10 Wiltshire officers were assaulted in one evening - including multiple who were punched and kicked by teenagers.

The three separate incidents, which police have described as "totally unacceptable", took place during the course of Saturday January 22 as the police officers were on duty.

Nine people have been arrested, including seven teenagers.

Incident - 10.20pm

At 10.20pm, six officers were assaulted by teenagers after they responded to reports of a noisy house party in Mill Street, Trowbridge.

A total of five teenagers - three girls and two boys - ranging from 13-16 years old were arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers. They are currently in police custody.

One of those arrested, a 16-year-old girl, was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police. Four officers were punched and kicked, but not seriously injured, according to a Wiltshire Police spokesperson.

Incident - 9.15pm

In a separate incident, four officers were assaulted after being called to an incident in The Wir, Steeple Langford, at 9.15pm.

A member of the public reported that he had been physically assaulted by a man who had also damaged his car.

Three attending officers were assaulted by the woman as she was arrested and also by a man living at the same address.

In addition, one of the attending officers was subject to verbal racial abuse by a 14-year old while carrying out his duties.

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence. They are all currently in police custody.

Incident - 10pm

In a further incident, a Wiltshire Police officer was assaulted after responding to a number of reports from members of the public who reported a teenager emptying wheelie bins and throwing stones at properties in London Road, Chippenham.

As the officer approached him, he punched her in the face.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and was further arrested for a Section 5 public order offence. He is currently in police custody.

Superintendent Ben Mant, head of Wiltshire Police’s Public Protection Department, said: “The fact that ten of our officers were physically assaulted whilst carrying out their duties in just one evening is absolutely shocking.

“And that the majority of these assaults were carried out by teenagers is even more concerning.

“Thankfully none of the officers who were assaulted last night suffered serious or long term injury but I wouldn’t want to downplay the seriousness of these incidents in any way - it is utterly unacceptable that they should be subject to this sort of behaviour while they go about their duties to protect our communities and support victims of crime.

“The fact that our officers were attacked in this way is something we take extremely seriously and we shall robustly address.

“I would like to pay tribute to those officers who, despite having been assaulted, were able to continue to carry out their duties in such a professional manner.

“The welfare of our officers, who routinely put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public, is a top priority and we will ensure that they receive appropriate support.”