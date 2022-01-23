Assault outside Chippenham nightclub leaves man with serious head injury

A 28-year-old man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was assaulted in Chippenham.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 23).

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a group of men involved in an argument outside E11evn's nightclub in The Bridge between 2.30am and 3am.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Wiltshire Police added: "We would especially like to speak to a taxi driver who may have been outside the club at this time and may prove to be an important witness.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 79 of today (23/01).

"Alternatively you can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."