Royal Navy sailors from Devon have seized more than a tonne of illicit drugs worth almost £15 million in the Gulf of Oman.

In an operation lasting almost 10 hours, the team found 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana on board a small vessel.

The Navy team from HMS Montrose, based in Devonport, Plymouth, approached the vessel and found the illicit substances on board before taking them and destroying them.

The successful operation has prevented the drugs from potentially reaching the UK and being sold on British streets, said the Ministry of Defence.

It is the largest Royal Navy drugs bust since HMS Montrose seized 2.4 tonnes of illicit substances in the Arabian Sea in 2021.

The operation lasted almost 10 hours. Credit: Ministry of Defence

Commanding Officer of HMS Montrose, Commander Claire Thompson, said: "Our enduring presence never wanes. Nine rotations into the forward deployed model, HMS Montrose remains as professional and enthusiastic as ever.

"Starboard Crew’s relentless efforts have resulted in a substantial seizure of illegal narcotics and I am extremely proud of my team."

HMS Montrose has been deployed to the region since early 2019, actively supporting maritime security operations and multi-national task forces in the Middle East.

The Royal Navy’s role in this region includes finding and disposing of illicit drugs on the high seas.