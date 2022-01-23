The British victim of a fatal sickle attack in Thailand has been named as a 49-year-old Somerset man.

Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, was killed in the early hours of Saturday January 22 in Kanchanaburi Province, in the west of the country.

A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Thai police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man had been arrested.

Police recovered a sickle - bladed knife - from the scene. Credit: AP

Officers said they were were called to the house the two men were renting and found the victim with knife wounds to his neck.

The sickle - a curved metal blade - was recovered nearby .

Police said the alleged attacker was a local resident.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support."