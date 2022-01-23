Victim of sickle attack in Thailand named as 49-year-old Berrow man Marcus Evans
The British victim of a fatal sickle attack in Thailand has been named as a 49-year-old Somerset man.
Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, was killed in the early hours of Saturday January 22 in Kanchanaburi Province, in the west of the country.
A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Thai police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man had been arrested.
Officers said they were were called to the house the two men were renting and found the victim with knife wounds to his neck.
The sickle - a curved metal blade - was recovered nearby .
Police said the alleged attacker was a local resident.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support."