The children's centres, libraries and offices Cornwall Council is hoping to sell off

The Marcus Hill offices in Newquay is one of the properties Cornwall Council wants to sell. Credit: Google.

Cornwall Council is planning to sell libraries, offices and children's centres in a bid to reduce the size of its estate.

The council has announced a list of 45 buildings it intends to lose, in a move that will cut costs and increase energy efficiency.

A plan to reduce the number of council buildings was first announced in 2020, but after the pandemic showed how many staff can work remotely, the plan was updated last year.

An updated report on the 'operational estate transformation' has now been published ahead of a meeting of the council’s customer and support services overview and scrutiny committee next week.

The council is now planning to have three main centres across the county, in Truro, Bodmin and Camborne, with smaller sites delivering services in other towns.

Many staff will be expected to work from home two to three days a week, allowing more sites to be redeveloped to support the need for new housing.

This report states the plan could help deliver savings of £1.4 million by 2023/24.

It adds: “In addition, early release of key assets like Penwinnick House, St Austell, Old County Hall site/buildings, Truro, will not only remove their ongoing revenue liability, but enable them to be repurposed or redeveloped, making use of our own assets for housing purposes as quickly as possible.”

The 45 different buildings and pieces of land earmarked for sale are also listed in the plan.

In Camborne, the council is hoping to get rid of:

  • Camborne Family Centre

  • Teylu House

  • Camborne Family Hub

  • Troon Children’s Centre

  • Camborne Centre

  • The White House

  • The Basset Centre

  • First floor at Camborne Health Office

The council plans to continue to be based at its current offices in Dolcoath.

But in Launceston, the council is looking to release the following:

  • Launceston Library

  • Launceston Family Hub (inc CAMHS)

  • Orchard Centre

  • Cattle Market Car Park (part release)

  • Madford House

  • Dunheved House (part)

  • Offices 1,2 and 3 Old National School

  • Tourist Information Centre

Under the current plans, a new hub would be built for the council to base its services in Exeter Street.

Over in Newquay, the council wants to release:

  • Newquay Day Centre

  • St Columb Major Children’s Centre

  • Newquay Children’s Centre

  • Newquay Youth Centre

  • Newquay Open Learning Centre

  • Newquay Club for the Disabled

  • Marcus Hill offices

As part of the plan, the council is looking to have a hub for services located at Lanherne House in the future.

Council services in Penzance will continue to be provided in St John’s Hall but those to be sold include:

  • John Daniel Centre

  • 2 Alverton Street

  • Penzance Roscadghill Park

  • Old Eliot Hut

In Bodmin, the council is looking to release:

  • Berryfields Family Hub

  • Beacon Family Hub

  • Lyndhurst Offices

  • Windwhistle House

All council services in future will be provided from the council’s current main centre in Bodmin at Chy Trevail.

Buildings to be released in Falmouth include:

  • The Lighthouse Children’s Centre

  • The Park Children’s Centre

  • Stable Block, Princess Pavilion

Under the proposals council services will be accessed at the Falmouth and Penryn Adult Education Centre in future.

In Saltash, the council wants to dispose of:

  • First floor front left office at 18 Belle Vue

  • Saltash Methodist Church

  • St Barnabas Hospital

No decision has yet been made about where council services will be provided from in the future.

Finally, in Truro the council wants to release:

  • Old County Hall

  • Helford House

  • Gannel House

  • Carrick House

  • St Clement House

  • Circuit House

  • Pydar House

  • Rooms at Truro Library

  • Penair bungalow

In future, all council services in Truro are set to be delivered from New County Hall.

Further tranches of the programme will consider the future of buildings and sites in St Austell, Truro, Wadebridge, Hayle, Helston, Torpoint, Bude and Redruth.

In addition, the council is also reviewing its outdoor education facilities, children’s short breaks centres and Corserv depots.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse / Local Democracy Reporting Service