The West Country villages named 'the poshest' in the UK

The UK's 'poshest' villages have been revealed, and five of them are in the West Country.

Based on factors such as schools, demand for housing, and proximity to cities and green space, The Telegraph has published a list of the UK's most 'well-to-do' hotspots.

The list of the 54 poshest UK villages has been compiled from exclusive data from Savills Estate Agents.

But what is it about these villages that drives such demand? The traditional criteria still applies, says Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills.

“People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure,” she said.

"Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages,” Clacy added.

Here are the villages in our area which made the cut.

Devon - South Pool

Average house price: £999,000

South Pool Credit: Google Maps

South Pool sits at the end of a creek on the bank of the Kingsbridge Estuary. It's close to some of the most sought after holidaying areas and beaches (Salcombe, East Portlemouth and Lannacombe Beach aren't far) and it has the award-winning Millbrook Inn.

There's the Grade I listed St Nicholas and St Cyriac church which dates back to the 1100s which is a main feature in the village.

Cornwall - Rock

Average house price: £1,080,534

Rock beach in Cornwall Credit: Google Streetview

Rock is well known for its foodie reputation - Paul Ainsworth runs The Mariners Pubs, the St Enodoc Hotel and Restaurant is highly rated and The Dining Room features in the Michelin Guide.

There are plenty of other top eateries to choose from for a small place by the sea. Gordon Ramsay is a current resident.

DorsetStudland

Average house price: £972,831

Studland, Dorset

You can see the appeal - it's very close to beautiful gold sand beaches with dunes. There's even a nudist beach.

There's good transport links to bigger and busier places - including a ferry from Studland to Sandbanks which links to the towns of Bournemouth and Poole.

Gloucestershire - Bourton-on-the-hill

Average house price: £799,348

Bourton-on-the-Hill Credit: Google Maps

You can expect nothing less than picturesque views of rolling hills and green pastures from this Cotswold village.

There are pretty stone cottages lining the streets and it has the delightful gardens of Bourton House, too.

There's a cosy local pub, the Horse and Groom, which also serves food.

Somerset - Wellow

Average house price £954,993

Wellow Credit: Google Maps

Just a few miles from Bath and on the edge of the Cotswolds, Wellow is the perfect place for those who want to live in the country but link to the city.

It's got a well-stocked community run village shop.

Wiltshire - Avebury

Average house price: £422,413

Avebury from the sky Credit: English Heritage

The village of Avebury partially lies within the largest stone circle in the world, and you can wander freely among the stones - which attract plenty of visitors each year. It's also maintained by the National Trust.

English Heritage says that Avebury is part of an extraordinary set of Neolithic and Bronze Age ceremonial sites that seemingly formed a vast sacred landscape.