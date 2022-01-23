Two men die in crash with lorry in the Cotswolds

Two men have died after a crash involving two cars and a lorry in the Cotswolds.

Police were called to reports of an incident at 6.45am on Sunday (January 23) on the A429 between Stow-On-The-Wold and Bourton Industrial Estate.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s were pronounced dead at the scene. They were travelling in a Ford Fusion.

The driver of a Vauxhall Insignia, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment with what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Police have informed the coroner and the families of the two men who died in the accident.

Road closures are expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.