Two cars were destroyed and their drivers had to be cut free after a major crash in Wiltshire.

The two vehicles were involved in a pile-up on the B4042 near Brinkworth last night (January 23).

The road was closed while firefighters from Royal Wootton Bassett and Malmesbury used specialist cutting equipment to free trapped casualties.

Casualties had to be cut free from the wreckage. Credit: @DWFRSRWB_Fire / Twitter

They were treated at the scene by paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service.

Pictures released by the fire service show what was left of the two vehicles - including one missing its entire top half.