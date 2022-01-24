Clevedon Town 40-yard wonder goal draws praise from FIFA

Play video

Credit: Clevedon Town AFC

A football player from Clevedon has scored what many are calling the non-league goal of the season after lashing in a volley from 40 yards out.

Oli Babington scored the wonder goal during Clevedon Town’s 4-2 win over Buckland Athletic on January 22.

The goal was caught on camera and posted on social media, where it has been viewed more than half-a-million times.

It has even drawn the attention of FIFA, who joked it was an early contender for next year’s Puskas Award - which is given to the best goal in world football.

'Never hit anything sweeter'

Speaking about the goal, player Oli told Clevedon Town’s official website: “A few minutes earlier, I saw the keeper likes to come out a bit and when I saw him off his line again, I just decided to go for a long-range shot.

“I felt it as soon as I hit it and it was one of those that was going to be close, but it was almost like watching it in slow motion with the angle and the distance.

“But no, I’ve never hit anything sweeter than that in my life.”