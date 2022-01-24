Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

Traders in south Bristol's main shopping street fear two years of roadworks could "kill off" their business.

Work is underway to install a district heat network which will supply heating to the Bedminster Green development near the A38.

Bristol City Council is carrying out the work, which also includes improving pavement, cycle lanes and bus stops.

The road is closed one way so council contractors can work on the scheme, which could see 2,000 new homes built in the next few years.

But some businesses on the East Street - Bedminster's main shopping road - say the disruption is bad news and could have negative consequences.

Staff at the Sunshine Cafe say trade has already been impacted.

Frank Tunc, from the cafe, said: "Before the construction, you could park, pay for your parking and park wherever you want - there are a few car parks along the road.

"Now as there is a one-way system you can't even come through to the car parks.

Frank hopes that his business will still be standing after alterations have taken place over the two years.

"So rather than going into Bedminster, they just go straight into town. It could kill off our businesses if it carries on like this."

The closure means East Street's main car park - at Little Paradise - can not be accessed by cars off the A38 from the south and anyone trying to get to it faces a detour up to the Bedminster Bridge roundabout and back down Malago Road.

Locals say they understand why the work is taking place, but many question why it is set to take so long.

Traders fear a lack of parking options mean people will not stop at East Street in Bedminster

One local resident said: "Maybe they can close a part of it for a few months but not all the roads for two years."

Another said: "It means that the traffic gets pushed around into smaller roads that probably can't cope and it might affect other businesses."

A spokesperson from Bristol City Council said: "This is a multi-million pound investment in south Bristol. When complete, the area will benefit from thousands of new homes heated by low-cost, low-carbon heating.

"Making such large-scale improvements will inevitably lead to some disruption. We will continue to monitor the impact of the changes and make any alterations necessary."