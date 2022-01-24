Man, 20, dies after Bristol crash which left two others injured

A 20-year-old man has died following a crash in Bristol which left two others injured.

The incident happened on Winterstoke Road at around 5.40pm on Saturday 15 January.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (January 24) confirmed the man has since died.

He was taken to hospital after the collision, which involved his motorcycle and a pedestrian. Two others were also hospitalised as a result of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police say they want to hear from any witnesses or people with dashcam footage.

The force says anyone with information should call 101 and give reference number 5222011657.