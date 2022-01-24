Former Great British Bake Off Judge Mary Berry is on the search to find the perfect dessert for the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Dame Mary Berry, who was born and raised in Bath and learned her skills with the sifter at the city’s College of Domestic Science, will be judging the Platinum Pudding Competition.

This is a new UK-wide competition to find a new dessert which could be served to Her Majesty to mark her Platinum Jubilee - the celebration of her 70 years as Queen.

The competition will be open to anyone over eight and its aim is to find a new 'creation' that's perfect for the special occasion.

Dame Mary said: "I'm so thrilled to be panel chair for this exciting competition to make the perfect pudding fit for the Queen, and to work alongside such a wonderful team of judges.

"I hope everyone who enters has lots of fun and I wish them the very best of luck."

Last month, she was made a Dame Commander by Prince Charles for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking, after publishing more than 50 books during her career spanning more than five decades.

Alongside Dame Mary, Masterchef’s Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan will also be judging the contest.

The competition was organised by Fortnum and Mason, the well-known exclusive grocery store in London’s Piccadilly.

Entries for the competition, which must be submitted by February 4 can be made online.