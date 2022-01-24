Urgent appeal to find missing teenager from Gloucester

A search is underway for a missing teenager from Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal to find 16-year-old Jaden.

The force says they are concerned about the teen's welfare after he was last seen leaving a property in Gloucester.

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with brown curly hair and of slim build.

Jaden was last seen wearing a black coat, black jogging bottoms, Nike Air Max shoes and a black backpack.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 392 of 23 January.