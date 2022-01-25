A man who threw a "pyrotechnic device" out of a Weston-super-Mare home threatened officers who came to arrest him, police have said.

A ten hour stand-off with armed police is underway at Turnock Gardens in West Wick today (January 25).

Police were first called to the address at 11am to arrest a man for multiple offences.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man refused to leave and officers found objects obstructing the entrance when they tried to force the front door.

Trained negotiators, firefighters and paramedics have all been called to the scene after a "pyrotechnic device" was thrown from a window.

Police said armed police are at the scene "as a precautionary measure due to threats made towards officers and the belief there are weapons within the property".

The negotiators are "working hard to get the man to come out and to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," police said.

A cordon is currently in place around the property and will remain while the police operation continues.

Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “This is an isolated incident and one which we don’t believe poses a risk to the wider public.

Armed police at the scene in West Wick Credit: BPM Media

“Negotiators have made contact with the man while we’re liaising very closely with our colleagues in the mental health crisis team, as well as other emergency services who are at the scene, to ensure his safety.

“While we deal with the incident we’ve asked residents in a small number of neighbouring properties to vacate their homes as a precaution and our local authority colleagues continue to liaise with them should they need any support.

“We recognise the disruption and inconvenience this has caused and we’re grateful for the understanding those affected have shown.

“We hope to bring this incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as we can.”