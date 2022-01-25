A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a major crash near Brinkworth in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police has confirmed the 42-year-old has since been released on bail.

Firefighters were called to the B4042 shortly after 7pm on Sunday (23 January) following a two-car crash in which the drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles.

The other driver involved in the incident was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being treated at the scene by the South West Ambulance Service.

The road was closed while firefighters from Royal Wootton Bassett and Malmesbury used specialist cutting equipment to free them.