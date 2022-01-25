Play video

Watch as the Dolphins make their appearance in Plymouth Sound

Dolphins have been spotted swimming in Plymouth Sound twice within 24 hours.

The sightings took place last week between 22 and 23 January.

One sharp-eyed person caught the pod at a distance close to the shore. They were seen in calm grey seas near Mayflower Marina against the backdrop of the Royal William Yard.

Annabel Smith, who shot footage from Mount Wise, also saw the mammals from Devil's Point. She said it was "wonderful" to see.

It comes as Dolphins and seals have been spotted reasonably regularly in the seas near Plymouth over recent weeks.

Pictures were taken of some near Rame Head at the end of November.

A seal called Spearmint has also become a regular sight, firstly basking on the beach in Cawsand.

Spearmint has been more recently seen on the other side of the water in Plymouth's Firestone Bay. But experts have wanted onlookers to stay away.