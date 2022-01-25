A Weston-super-Mare street has been evacuated as trained negotiators work at the scene of a police incident.

Turnock Gardens in West Wick has been closed by police. Firefighters and paramedics are also at the scene.

Police initially went to the street at around 11am today (January 25) to speak to an individual as part of an ongoing investigation and officers then raised concerns.

Avon and Somerset Police say they do not believe there to be a risk to the wider public and said the street was evacuated "as a precaution".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Due to concerns raise by the officers in attendance, we've now deployed a number of resources to the scene, including trained negotiators and partners from the fire and rescue and ambulance services.

"Although we don't believe there is a risk to the wider public, the road is currently closed and a small number of residents living nearby have been evacuated as a precaution."

Avon Fire and Rescue said crews from Weston-super-Mare are on the scene to help police.

