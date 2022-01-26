Bus fares in Bristol and North Somerset have been majorly overhauled for the first time in more than 2.5 years - and some routes now cost almost a fifth more.

First Bus introduced the changes last Sunday (January 23) in a bid to "encourage more people to travel", promising "more flexibility and choice".

But passengers in Bristol have been frustrated to discover that the cost of a day ticket in the city has increased from £4.50 to £5.30 - a price hike of nearly 18 per cent.

Similarly, prices for weekly, monthly and family rider tickets have also all risen, despite the changes being designed to make bus fares more valuable.

First Bus says "bus travel has taken a huge hit as a result of the pandemic" and that the new fares are part of a series of measures introduced to encourage people to use public transport.

Other changes that have been introduced include:

Bus tickets bought on board will no longer be more expensive than those bought on the First Bus app

New 3-day and 5-day tickets, which can also be used on the weekend, to allow for hybrid working

New 2-Trip tickets for those who only take two busses a day and don't need a day ticket

New day ticket bundles, which can be bought in three trips in 10, five trips in 10, six trips in 20, 10 trips in 20, 12 trips in 40 and 20 trips in 40

New discounted prices for 16-21 year-olds, students and children

New town fares that will cost £1.50 for a single instead in Nailsea, Portishead and Clevedon, compared to the previous single fares of £2.50 or £3.50

The changes 'will benefit hundreds of thousands of people'

Rob Pymm, Commercial Director of First West of England, said: “This is a significant change to our fares which will benefit hundreds of thousands of people who travel with us across the West of England every week.

“The new Day ticket bundles and 2-Trip fares are designed to fit the way our customers travel, especially those commuting less as a result of the pandemic."

He added: "We’re pleased to also be able to freeze or reduce our single fares at a time when cost of living increases are putting pressure on hard-pressed household budgets.

“Bus travel has taken a huge hit as a result of the pandemic, so we needed to ensure our ticket range works for those that have continued to rely on the bus throughout the pandemic, whilst at the same time suiting those who will come back to the bus when conditions allow or are thinking of giving the bus a try for the first time.”

Full information about all the changes can be found at www.newbustickets.co.uk