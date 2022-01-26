Play video

Ali Procter-Miller filmed the dolphin's fin breaking through the surface of the river

Two dog walkers were able to catch a young dolphin on camera as it swam up the River Dart in Devon.

Ali and Sam Procter Miller from Totnes were out walking their dog Teddy near Steamer Quay on Wednesday 26 January when the Labrador drew their attention to the movement in the water.

Ali said: "Me and my husband were walking the dog this morning and Teddy, our black labrador, was the first to spot the fin gliding through the river down at Steamer Quay.

"It turned out to be a young dolphin who must have got lost upstream. We called the Marine Rescue, who I hope have sorted the poor fella out."

The River Dart has a large population of salmon, sea trout and wild brown trout and is popular with anglers but it is rare to see a dolphin.

The Procter Millers have never come across one before on their walks - but they did film a seal while out paddle-boarding during the first lockdown in May 2020.

They think 'Sydney' had ventured up river to take advantage of the rich pickings of fish - and he found a whopper.