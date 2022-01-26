Drink-driver killed family dog in Somerset crash

A Somerset man has been banned from driving after he killed his pet dog by hitting it with his car after drinking.

William Levell, from Cheddar, was found to be nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol after he hit his border collie.

The 78-year-old had driven his Jaguar X Type onto his driveway from the road, hitting a parked car. He then reversed before driving forward again, hitting and fatally injuring his dog.

Police were called to Lower North Street at around 9.40pm on December 18 last year. Levell was arrested after a roadside breath test revealed he was intoxicated.

A subsequent breath test carried out at Bridgwater Police Station showed Levell was nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol.

On Monday 10 January he pleaded guilty at Taunton Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while unfit through alcohol.

He was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs of £379.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Special Constable Christopher Rees said: “There can be no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated. This case demonstrates the devastating consequences that driving under the influence of alcohol can have.”

Recent information published by the road safety charity Brake shows even when someone is only just over the legal limit they are still six times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than someone who has drunk nothing.

If someone is habitually drinking or abusing drugs and driving this can be reported online or by calling 101.

If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always call 999.