A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after Weston-super-Mare homes had to be evacuated during a 15-hour stand-off.

Police said the 39-year-old voluntarily left his home in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, just before 4am today (January 26) following the overnight incident.

Armed police and trained negotiators were called to the property shortly after 11am yesterday, following reports of a pyrotechnic device being thrown from a window.

Armed police, fire crews and paramedics were all involved in the incident Credit: BPM Media

Chief Insp Scott Hill of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. “We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested Credit: BPM Media

"We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident. “There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team."