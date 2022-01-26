A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, from the Southway area of Plymouth, is charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

At a short hearing at Plymouth Crown Court today (January 26), a provisional trial date was set for May 3.

Ackland spoke only to confirm his name and age. He is yet to enter a plea.

Police have previously said Cody Ackland had 'no known links' to the Plymouth teenager Credit: Liz Cook

More than a dozen of Bobbi-Anne's family and friends attended the hearing.

The 18-year-old disappeared after leaving her home in Leigham on November 20. Her body was found three days later, near Bovisand in South Hams.