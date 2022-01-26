A robin has died after experiencing "unacceptable suffering" when it got stuck in a glue trap, prompting the RSPCA to issue a warning.

Glue traps - also known as glue boards or sticky traps - consist of a sheet of cardboard, plastic or wood coated with non-drying adhesive.

They are usually used to catch rodents and work by sticking an animal's limbs to the device.

RSPCA staff in Devon were called after a robin became stuck in a glue trap in Buckfastleigh on Sunday (January 23).

The wild bird was caught with its beak, feathers and legs all stuck to the trap.

It was rushed it to a specialist wildlife centre in Somerset but despite the best efforts of staff there, it died.

The animal welfare charity is now warning of the "unacceptable and "horrific suffering" caused by glue traps and is calling for them to be banned.

Glue traps can unintentionally cause pets and wild animals to become trapped and even die, when they are designed to catch rodents. Credit: RSPCA.

RSPCA head of wild animal science and policy Adam Grogan said: “We’re opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all glue traps because they cause unacceptable suffering and are totally indiscriminate in what they catch, ensnaring wild animals like birds and even pets.

“Glue traps may seem like an effective way to catch rodents without killing them, but they come with very serious welfare issues and subject those animals unfortunate enough to get caught to horrific suffering.

"Even the way they’re designed to catch animals – by sticking their limbs to the board as they cross it – inflicts pain and distress."

Although the traps are legal to purchase, any animal caught in a glue trap is protected under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

This means if an animal suffers unnecessarily as a result of inappropriate or poor use of the trap, or through a failure to release or kill the animal appropriately, an offence may have been committed.

It is also an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act to intentionally kill, injure or take wild birds. Anyone caught deliberately using a glue trap to catch, injure or kill a wild bird could be sentenced to up to six months in prison and given an unlimited fine if found guilty.

The RSPCA wants to the end the use of glue traps as it says they can cause animals to suffer unnecessarily. Credit: RSPCA.

The RSPCA received 236 reports of glue trap incidents to its cruelty line from 2016 to 2020.

These involved domestic animals such as cats as well as garden birds, hedgehogs, squirrels and even a parrot.

Less than 27 per cent of animals involved in the incidents seen by the RSPCA were rodents.

It means 73 per cent of incidents involved non-target species such as pets and other wild animals, many of which were too badly maimed and injured to survive.

A Private Members' Bill - the Glue Traps (Offences) Bill - is presently progressing through Parliament, and aims to make certain uses of glue traps an offence in England.

The RSPCA said it welcomes the bill, which it says will "clamp down" on the use of these form of traps, and says it is a step in the right direction to having them banned.

The RSPCA says anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal should call their emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

It also says people should not try to free an animal from a snare or trap themselves, as in many cases, animals can be more seriously injured than they look and may need veterinary treatment.