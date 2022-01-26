The plus-size pageant winner who wants to challenge beauty stereotypes

Play video

Watch Hannah Golding on how competing in beauty pageants has helped her confidence

A plus-size pageant winner from Wiltshire wants to use her platform to change the way people view beauty.

Hannah Golding - who began competing in 2010 - says while some people think of pageants negatively, they have in fact been the key to her confidence building throughout the years.

"A lot of people judge you on your appearance or your size, especially those who think that pageants are really outdated because of old stereotypes of girls in bikinis with nothing in their head, but honestly they couldn't be further from the truth", she said.

During her 12-year pageantry career Hannah has been a size eight up to a size 20 due to having polycystic ovary syndrome. She says she has won more competitions when she has been a bigger size.

"When I've grown in size, I've grown in confidence and grown in titles - I've been more successful as a plus-size girl and won more titles in a mainstream pageant", she said.

She told ITV News that a standout moment for her was in 2017 when she won a European title while pregnant.

"That kind of shocked a few people", she said. "But it shows it's moving in the right direction and breaking the stereotypes - knowing there are so many different types of girls in pageantry."

But Hannah feels that attitudes in all areas of society need to improve in order for genuine change to come about.

"A lot of people think that when it comes to size, size equals health which couldn't be further from the truth", she said.

"You could be a slender size eight and have a lot of health problems, you can be a plus-size woman and have hardly any health problems.

"When I go to the doctors it's always 'you need to lose weight', but in reality, all of my tests come back healthy - I'm generally fit, I can exercise and lift weights.

"I think the general conception is that just because you're a plus-size woman it means you're unhealthy and you're not the stereotypical beauty that we see in pageants and in real life", she added.