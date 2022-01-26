Two young boys were threatened and robbed at knifepoint in Gloucester.

It happened at around 8pm on Monday (January) in Brockworth.

A group of around five teenagers approached the younger boys at the Mill Lane playing fields.

One of the teenagers then took out a knife and threatened the boys before taking a coat and a bag from them.

The group then fled from the field. No-one was injured.

The teenager who pulled the knife is described as aged 16 to 18, white and of a slim build.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms and a balaclava type hat.

Police want anyone who may have seen the incident or the teenagers in the area to contact them on 101.