Police are urgently searching for a missing woman in Wiltshire.46-year-old Tracey Bolton was last seen at around 6pm on Tuesday (January 25) and she is believed to be in the Westbury area.

Wiltshire Police said they are "increasingly concerned" about her safety, as they issue an urgent appeal for help from the public.Police said: "We are urgently appealing for help to locate 46-year-old Tracey Bolton who is missing and believed to be in the Westbury area."Tracey was last seen at about 6pm yesterday (25/01) and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"She has dark brown long hair which is normally tied up in a bun."

Anyone who sees Tracey should call 999.