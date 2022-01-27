Thieves have targeted the Hindu Temple in Swindon for the sixth time in less than a year.

Police received reports the building on Darby Close on the Cheney Manor Industrial Estate had been targeted just after 9am on Wednesday (January 26).

Copper wiring and other items were stolen in the break-in and the property was damaged.

The temple has been repeatedly targeted by thieves since May last year, prompting calls for the council to find them a new premises - something the council agreed to.

But in October, the temple was struck another blow as Swindon Borough Council said it was forced to shut the building due to safety issues.

The council has since offered them an alternative site in the town centre but temple Pradeep Bhardwaj said it is unsuitable due to lack of disabled access, kitchen and parking.

Mr Bhardwaj is exploring commercial options instead and hope to have a new temple later this year - but he says it is a big decision and will take time to finalise.

Of the latest break in, Superintendent Phil Staynings said: “This is very concerning and we are actively investigating this incident.

"We are working closely with the Swindon Hindu community to keep them informed as this develops.

“This is completely unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information about who might be responsible for this crime to call us as a matter of urgency."