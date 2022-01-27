The line-up for the Love Saves The Day's tenth anniversary festival has been announced.

The festival - which usually takes place at Eastville Park but happened on the Downs last year - will move to a new home at Ashton Court for 2022.

It means the capacity will be bigger than ever - with dozens of artists set to perform across 10 different stages.

The 2022 festival will mark LSTD's tenth anniversary. It is set to take place over the bank holiday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, on June 2 and 3.

Organisers have now revealed the full line-up, with Chase and Status, Bicep, Mura Masa, Kurupt FM, Andy C and Wilkinson set to perform.

DJ EZ, Sub Focus, The Blessed Madonna and Gorgon City are just some of the other acts included on the line-up.

Organisers have promised this year's event will be the most memorable edition of the festival to date.

Team Love director Penny Warner said Ashton Court is an "incredibly exciting" move.

Brouhaha will return to the festival this year, alongside two new stages to mark the event's 10th anniversary. Credit: Love Saves the Day.

He added: "It’s allowing us to really expand the event in so many ways; more stages, bigger capacities and some of the most epic line-ups we’ve ever had - and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday weekend.”

Festival-goers will be able to see artists perform a mix of tech-house, DnB and grime at the two-day festival.

The 360 degrees Centre Stage and Brouhaha stages will return for this year's festival alongside The Lonely Hearts Club.

Organisers say the new venue at Ashton Gate means more artists can perform while capacity can also be expanded. Credit: Love Saves the Day.

Two new stages will also allow those at the festival to enjoy talent straight out of Bristol.

The new Hidden Corners stage will be hosting what organisers' call "Bristol's best up-and-coming talent", while the second addition, Transmission, will feature some of the city's 'most promising young DJs alongside headliners'.

Tickets are now on sale on the festival's website and start from £49.95.