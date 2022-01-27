A driver has died in a crash with a parked lorry in a layby on the A30 in Devon.

The incident happened early in the evening on Wednesday (January 27) on the westbound carriageway between Stowford Cross and Liftondown.

The man aged in his fifties from Okehampton suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police closed the road for around six hours last night and officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the crash.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident and particularly want to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage.