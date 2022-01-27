A man is due to appear in court after a 17-hour stand-off with police in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police, fire crews and ambulance crews were called to Turnock Gardens, in West Wick, at 11am on Tuesday (January 25) and did not leave the scene until 4am the following day.

A 39-year-old man has now been charged following the incident.

Luke Stillwell, of Turnock Gardens, has been charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and 10 counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He has also been charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug.

Stillwell was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing today (January 27).