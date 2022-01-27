A man has been rescued after a fire at a home in Bovey Tracey.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in the bedroom of a home on Prince Rupert Way, Heathfield with one person still inside.

Crews from Ashburton, Newton Abbot and Bovey Tracey arrived on the scene and were able to rescue the man.

He was given first aid before being taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were then able to extinguish the fire.

It's thought the cause of the fire was accidental.