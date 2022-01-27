Play video

A village in Wiltshire has been split in two for three months due to roadworks and a nine-mile official detour.

Residents in Wroughton, near Swindon, have launched a petition and complained to Swindon Borough Council, saying they were given no chance to object to the scheme.

Work to install cabling for a new data centre and housing development in Wroughton began in mid-January and is scheduled to last until March. During that time, one of the main roads through the village is shut to vehicles in both directions.

The official diversion - through south Swindon, past the Great Western Hospital and down via Chiseldon - is nine miles in each direction.

For many commuters and schoolchildren, this means an extra 18 miles of travel per day.

Residents say some lorries are finding their own diversion down a narrow lane, ignoring a weight restriction.

The official diversion route. Credit: ITV West Country

Petition creator Jo Vickers told ITV West Country: "This is a closure that cuts us off from our community for three months - and the diversion is an 18-mile round trip.

"My personal concern is that I have a son with a heart condition and if I needed an ambulance I know I'm facing a severe delay.

"What prompted me to start the petition was that so many residents were contacting the council and were being ignored."

In response, Swindon Borough Council told ITV News: “We appreciate considerable disruption will be caused to the local community and motorists, but by working with the developers and the contractors we have limited disruption to 12 weeks rather than have ongoing closures throughout the year.

"We have been liaising with ward councillors and the contractors responsible to ensure a replacement shuttle bus service is provided in the morning and evening peaks between Alexandra Park, Thorney Park and Wroughton to help those residents impacted by the Marlborough Road closure in Wroughton.

"This is being funded by those responsible for the work and is utilising a much shorter diversion route."