The bodies of two teenagers have been discovered at a beauty spot in Dorset.

Police were called after the bodies of a man and a girl - both inn their late teens - had been found near Bridport on Tuesday morning (January 25).

Officers found the pair at Bothenhampton Reservoir off Wych Hill in the Bothenhampton area.

Police have now confirmed the circumstances around their deaths are not thought to be suspicious, and that both teenagers' parents have been informed.

The coroner's office has also been notified of the deaths as investigations into what happened continue.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said: "At 10.11am on January 25, Dorset Police received a report of two people, a girl and a man – both in their late teens – having been found dead at Bothenhampton Reservoir, Wych Hill."There are no suspicious circumstances. Their next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified."

'Awful, heart-breaking news'

Responding to the news, Mayor of Bridport Cllr Ian Bark said: "This awful news is heart-breaking for the whole community, and I cannot imagine the pain and grief being felt by family and friends.

"Out of respect to them, I am sure the public and the media will want to avoid all unnecessary speculation and comment at this terribly sad and difficult time.

"All they need to know right now is that we share their loss and we are thinking of them.”