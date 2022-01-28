A303 near Stonehenge closed because of serious crash

The A303 is closed in both directions between the A345 and the A360 near Stonehenge this morning (January 28) following a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Police say the road is likely to remain closed for some time and are advising people to plan alternative routes before setting off.

A diversion is in place and Highways England have advised Eastbound travellers to follow the hollow square diversion symbols on road signs.

Those travelling westbound should follow the hollow circle diversion symbols on road signs.